All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


NSDC Secretary on the end of the war: not everything depends on us

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 2 March 2023, 22:49

Oleksiy Danilov, Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary, said that the timing of the end of the war depends not only on Ukraine but also on Western assistance.

Source: Danilov on the 24/7 national joint newscast 

Danilov was asked when the war might end.

Quote from Danilov: "We understand what is happening. I can't say now whether it will be in a month, or two, or six months, or a little more. We mean that not everything depends on us.

We understand that assistance from our partners is key. Now the help is coming and it is increasing. We can't compare what happened in March 2022 with March 2023 — this is a completely different attitude and a completely different number of partners.

And of course, it will depend on our Armed Forces. I know for a fact that they will not let us down and everything will be fine. It's only a matter of time."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine sees some of the most significant results in Bakhmut since start of war

"We will find the killers": Zelenskyy reacts to video of Ukrainian serviceman being shot

Zelenskyy makes series of dismissals in Security Service of Ukraine top management

Russians conduct 130 strikes on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near Bakhmut in 24 hours

"People were lying on the road, slowly dying": notices of suspicion served for shooting evacuation convoy in Irpin

Russian soldiers execute Ukrainian PoW after he says "Glory to Ukraine"

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
Ukrainian border guards share footage of Wagner Group fighters being eliminated in Bakhmut
23:21
Ukraine is privately asking US for cluster munitions for drone use
23:04
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sees some of the most significant results in Bakhmut since start of war
22:24
"We will find the killers": Zelenskyy reacts to video of Ukrainian serviceman being shot
21:43
Security Council Secretary assures that there is no question of Bakhmut's siege
21:27
Russia loses 5 times more soldiers than Ukraine in battles for Bakhmut – CNN
21:12
Kuleba calls on International Criminal Court prosecutor to investigate shooting of Ukrainian PoW
21:06
Ammunition and responsibility for Russia: Kuleba spoke about what he discussed with leaders of German SDP
20:53
Ukraine's Security Service to investigate shooting of Ukrainian soldier
20:49
The General Staff: The occupiers set up a military medical commission in a hotel in Kadiivka - the wounded are being returned to the front
All News