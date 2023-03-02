NSDC Secretary on the end of the war: not everything depends on us

Oleksiy Danilov, Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary, said that the timing of the end of the war depends not only on Ukraine but also on Western assistance.

Source: Danilov on the 24/7 national joint newscast

Danilov was asked when the war might end.

Advertisement:

Quote from Danilov: "We understand what is happening. I can't say now whether it will be in a month, or two, or six months, or a little more. We mean that not everything depends on us.

We understand that assistance from our partners is key. Now the help is coming and it is increasing. We can't compare what happened in March 2022 with March 2023 — this is a completely different attitude and a completely different number of partners.

And of course, it will depend on our Armed Forces. I know for a fact that they will not let us down and everything will be fine. It's only a matter of time."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





