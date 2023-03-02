All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Secretary of Ukraine's Security Council says Russia's losses on the Bakhmut front are 7 times greater than Ukraine's

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 2 March 2023, 22:09
Secretary of Ukraine's Security Council says Russia's losses on the Bakhmut front are 7 times greater than Ukraine's

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC), said that Russian occupation forces are losing seven times more soldiers than Ukrainian forces on the Bakhmut front.

Source: Danilov on the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "During the meeting of the Staff [the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief - ed.] today [2 March - ed.], we looked at the Russian Federation’s losses, especially its losses in Bakhmut.

Advertisement:

Yes, the situation there is difficult, but keep in mind that every day our men and women dispatch hundreds [of Russian soldiers] where they belong, given that they came here to kill us. Now we are killing them.

And the count is 1 to 7 in our favour."

Background:

  • On 2 March, the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom predicted the weather will worsen, making moving around the city of Bakhmut more difficult. This might give an advantage to Ukrainian forces in the area. 
  • In February, the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, predicted that Ukrainian forces would not retreat from Bakhmut.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
All News
Advertisement: