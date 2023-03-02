All Sections
Secretary of Ukraine's Security Council says Russia's losses on the Bakhmut front are 7 times greater than Ukraine's

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 2 March 2023, 23:09

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC), said that Russian occupation forces are losing seven times more soldiers than Ukrainian forces on the Bakhmut front.

Source: Danilov on the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "During the meeting of the Staff [the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief - ed.] today [2 March - ed.], we looked at the Russian Federation’s losses, especially its losses in Bakhmut.

Yes, the situation there is difficult, but keep in mind that every day our men and women dispatch hundreds [of Russian soldiers] where they belong, given that they came here to kill us. Now we are killing them.

And the count is 1 to 7 in our favour."

Background:

  • On 2 March, the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom predicted the weather will worsen, making moving around the city of Bakhmut more difficult. This might give an advantage to Ukrainian forces in the area. 
  • In February, the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, predicted that Ukrainian forces would not retreat from Bakhmut.

