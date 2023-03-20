All Sections
68 Ukrainian State Emergency Service workers killed in Russia's full-scale invasion

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 20 March 2023, 03:48
A total of 68 Ukrainian State Emergency Service workers have been killed since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Source: Hromadske, citing Serhii Kruk, Head of Ukraine’s State Emergency Service during the 24/7 national newscast

Quote from Kruk: "So far, 68 rescue workers have been killed and another 201 have sustained injuries. During the evacuation efforts we undertook together with the police – for example in Irpin, Bucha, Mariupol and Zaporizhzhia Oblast – [our staff] were taken prisoner, their equipment was confiscated and they were shot at."

Details: Kruk also said that five State Emergency Service workers are being held in captivity by the Russians.

He explained that international partners are supplying uniforms and equipment for State Emergency Service employees.

The SES has lost over 1,700 fire-fighting appliances, over 300 fire stations and more than 700 premises of various types as a result of Russian attacks or Russian occupation of Ukrainian territories.

