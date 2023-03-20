All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Kremlin employees are given month to get rid of their iPhones

Iryna BalachukMonday, 20 March 2023, 07:36
Kremlin employees are given month to get rid of their iPhones

Employees of the Russian presidential administration have been instructed to replace iPhones with smartphones of other brands and with a different operating system by the end of March. 

Source: Russian news outlet Kommersant, referring to sources

Quote: "No more iPhones. Either throw them away or give them to your children. Everyone will have to do this in March."

Advertisement:

Details: This information was brought to the attention of officials at a seminar for the Putin administration's domestic policy staff, which took place in early March in Moscow Oblast.

According to the news outlet’s sources, the requirement to abandon iPhones is related to security concerns. The Kremlin believes these gadgets are more susceptible to hacking and espionage by Western specialists compared to other smartphones.

Employees of Putin’s administration were advised to buy phones with Android operating systems, its Chinese counterparts, or Aurora OS [a Russian Linux-based smartphone operating system – ed.]. The latter was developed by the Russian company Open Mobile Platform, a subsidiary of PJSC [Public Joint Stock Company] Rostelecom.

Sources of the news outlet say that perhaps the Kremlin will even buy new "secure" phones for its employees to make it easier for them to abandon American technology.

It is also reported that regional domestic policy staff officials will also receive recommendations to get rid of iPhones.

Kommersant notes that the presidential administration’s conventional domestic policy staff comprises four departments: for domestic policy, for public projects, for providing State Council support, and for the development of information and communication technologies and communication infrastructure.

Employees of the first three departments will be engaged in the 2024 Russian presidential election campaign, preparations for which have already begun in early 2023. 

It is also reported that since the end of last year, the Russian government has been discussing with market participants the prospects for building a sovereign mobile ecosystem in Russia, based on technologies independent of Western IT giants. The Aurora OS was developed for this purpose.

According to the project's website, mobile devices running this OS are currently sold only to corporate and government customers.

This isn't the first time federal authorities have given recommendations to officials on their electronic communications. In the summer of 2022, Russian officials were advised to stop using Zoom in favour of the domestic Trueconf.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
All News
Advertisement: