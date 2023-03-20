All Sections
Medvedev threatens to strike court in The Hague with Oniks hypersonic missile

Iryna BalachukMonday, 20 March 2023, 09:25
Medvedev threatens to strike court in The Hague with Oniks hypersonic missile

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has threatened to launch a missile strike against the International Criminal Court in The Hague, which had earlier issued an arrest warrant for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in connection with the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

Source: Medvedev on Telegram

Quote from Medvedev: "Gentlemen, everyone walks under God and missiles. It is quite possible to imagine the targeted use of hypersonic Oniks from the North Sea by a Russian ship at The Hague court building. Unfortunately, it cannot be shot down. And the court is just a poor international organisation, not the population of a NATO country. That's why they won't start a war. They are afraid. And no one will feel sorry for them. So, judges of the court, look carefully at the sky."

Details: The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council wrote a post that was, as usual, long and full of insulting epithets.

He called the issuance of the arrest warrant for Putin "the final collapse of the international law system".

Medvedev went on to write several paragraphs of insults to the ICC, which, according to the Russian official, "no one needs" and whose effectiveness is allegedly "zero".

According to Putin's subordinate, a country and its leaders can be judged in two cases: when the country itself has become savagely weakened, almost lost its sovereignty and decided to recognise the judgement of the court; and when the country has lost the war and surrendered.

Medvedev believes that after the arrest warrant for Putin, "the consequences for international law will be terrible", as this decision allegedly leads to "the collapse of the foundations, the principles of law",

Background:

  • On 17 March 2023, Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Affairs, in view of the situation in Ukraine.
  • All member states of the International Criminal Court (ICC) are now legally bound to detain Vladimir Putin and hand him over to the court. 
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called the International Criminal Court's issuance of an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin a turning point.

