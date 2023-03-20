All Sections
Serbian president criticises court's decision to issue arrest warrant for Putin

Monday, 20 March 2023, 10:32

The arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) will have negative consequences and only prolong the war in Ukraine.

Source: Aleksandar Vučić, President of Serbia, as reported by European Pravda, citing Novosti, a Serbian news outlet

Vučić stated that the ICC's decision politically means an unwillingness to talk about peace and negotiations.

Quote: "My question is now that he has been charged with terrible war crimes, who are you going to talk to?" he said.

Vučić also said that Putin and former Serbian leader Slobodan Milošević, who was convicted in The Hague, cannot be compared.

"There is no doubt that the goal of those who did this is to complicate the Russian president's communication and Russia's economic situation further… As for the arrest, don't be angry, but this is a pointless question because you understand that while the war is going on, Putin will not come to Serbia. And as for arrests, I did not even arrest those requested by the special tribunal," he said.

Background: On Monday, Karim Khan, Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, will request the allocation of additional funds for the investigation of Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

