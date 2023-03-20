All Sections
UK ready to supply Poland with fighter jets, replacing ones sent to Ukraine

Monday, 20 March 2023, 12:49

Great Britain is ready to help Poland fill the gaps in air defence caused by Warsaw's decision to send part of its MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine.

Source: This was stated by James Heappey, the British Deputy Minister of Defence, reports European Pravda with reference to TVN24.

Details: Heappey emphasised that Poland's decision to supply MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine is a "big moment." In his opinion, this is also the best solution for Ukrainians, because "they need planes that they already know [how to operate – ed.]."

Quote: "We will be very positive about Poland's request to fill the gaps. We did that when Warsaw first delivered T-72 tanks to Ukraine, and we sent Challenger 2 tanks to Poland. The same goes for fighter jets," he said.

Heappey added that such a request has not yet been received from Warsaw.

Last week, Polish President Andrzej Duda announced the transfer of four MiG-29s to Ukraine in the coming days.

After that, at an extraordinary online meeting, the Slovak government decided to transfer 13 MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine.

