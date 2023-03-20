UK ready to supply Poland with fighter jets, replacing ones sent to Ukraine
Great Britain is ready to help Poland fill the gaps in air defence caused by Warsaw's decision to send part of its MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine.
Source: This was stated by James Heappey, the British Deputy Minister of Defence, reports European Pravda with reference to TVN24.
Details: Heappey emphasised that Poland's decision to supply MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine is a "big moment." In his opinion, this is also the best solution for Ukrainians, because "they need planes that they already know [how to operate – ed.]."
Quote: "We will be very positive about Poland's request to fill the gaps. We did that when Warsaw first delivered T-72 tanks to Ukraine, and we sent Challenger 2 tanks to Poland. The same goes for fighter jets," he said.
Heappey added that such a request has not yet been received from Warsaw.
Last week, Polish President Andrzej Duda announced the transfer of four MiG-29s to Ukraine in the coming days.
After that, at an extraordinary online meeting, the Slovak government decided to transfer 13 MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine.
