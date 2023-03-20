All Sections
Russian UAV shot down during air raid alert near Kyiv

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 20 March 2023, 15:23
Russian UAV shot down during air raid alert near Kyiv

Kyiv City Military Administration has reported that a Russian flying target was downed near Kyiv on Monday.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, quoted by the press service of the administration

Quote: "An enemy UAV was detected in the airspace north of Kyiv during the last air-raid warning. 

Air defence forces and means destroyed the target. Once again, we thank our air defence!"

Details: Popko has also pointed out again that all residents of the capital are supposed to strictly follow the requirements in case an air-raid warning is issued. People must go to the nearest shelters once an alert is sounded. 

Background: An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and the namesake oblast on Monday, 20 March 2023, at 15:39. It lasted for 16 minutes. 

