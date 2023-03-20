All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia's most professional units being destroyed in Bakhmut, defences holding on

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 20 March 2023, 16:31
Russia's most professional units being destroyed in Bakhmut, defences holding on

The defence forces of Ukraine are destroying the most professional Russian units in the city of Bakhmut, which have been deployed to surround it, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces are making progress in certain areas.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence, during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "The defence of Bakhmut provides an opportunity to reduce the enemy’s offensive potential. Our troops there do not allow the enemy forces to proceed.

Advertisement:

Unfortunately, we suffered losses on our side during this time. At the same time, the enemy's losses are much higher, and we are destroying the hostile’s most professional units, i.e., the Wagner [Group] units, sent to surround Bakhmut.

Active fighting is taking place there, including in the city. There was some enemy advancement. At the same time, we are also making progress in certain areas. The defence [operation] in Bakhmut is ongoing.

Bakhmut stands tall. This is thanks to the courage of our soldiers defending the city. And the enemy cannot even rationally explain how this is happening or why the resistance is so strong. And it's thanks to the professional and balanced work of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group command, which plans and is engaged in the defence of Bakhmut."

Details: Maliar also commented on a recent article by The Washington Post, which, in particular, claimed that the inexperience of the conscripts, who backfill the losses, is reflected in the quality of the Ukrainian army.

"It is undeniable that there were just over 200,000 military personnel before the invasion, and now there are over a million. It is a challenge to train such a large number of people, and it is difficult to cope with the tasks that are difficult to solve rapidly. The Territorial Recruitment Centres are working much better than at the beginning of the invasion. They are trying to solve all these problems. They are aware of them. They don't read about them from The Washington Post or our broadcasts. They are working with these problems," Maliar emphasised.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
All News
Advertisement: