Russia's most professional units being destroyed in Bakhmut, defences holding on

The defence forces of Ukraine are destroying the most professional Russian units in the city of Bakhmut, which have been deployed to surround it, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces are making progress in certain areas.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence, during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "The defence of Bakhmut provides an opportunity to reduce the enemy’s offensive potential. Our troops there do not allow the enemy forces to proceed.

Unfortunately, we suffered losses on our side during this time. At the same time, the enemy's losses are much higher, and we are destroying the hostile’s most professional units, i.e., the Wagner [Group] units, sent to surround Bakhmut.

Active fighting is taking place there, including in the city. There was some enemy advancement. At the same time, we are also making progress in certain areas. The defence [operation] in Bakhmut is ongoing.

Bakhmut stands tall. This is thanks to the courage of our soldiers defending the city. And the enemy cannot even rationally explain how this is happening or why the resistance is so strong. And it's thanks to the professional and balanced work of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group command, which plans and is engaged in the defence of Bakhmut."

Details: Maliar also commented on a recent article by The Washington Post, which, in particular, claimed that the inexperience of the conscripts, who backfill the losses, is reflected in the quality of the Ukrainian army.

"It is undeniable that there were just over 200,000 military personnel before the invasion, and now there are over a million. It is a challenge to train such a large number of people, and it is difficult to cope with the tasks that are difficult to solve rapidly. The Territorial Recruitment Centres are working much better than at the beginning of the invasion. They are trying to solve all these problems. They are aware of them. They don't read about them from The Washington Post or our broadcasts. They are working with these problems," Maliar emphasised.

