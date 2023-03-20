All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


German Marder IFVs on their way to Ukraine – Defence Minister of Germany

European PravdaMonday, 20 March 2023, 17:25

Boris Pistorius, Head of the Ministry of Defense of Germany, said that the German Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFV), the transfer of which Berlin announced in January, are already on their way to Ukraine.

Source: He said this before the meeting of the Council of the European Union on Monday, 20 March, reports the correspondent of European Pravda

Details: Pistorius noted that the central topic during the discussion "again is and should be support for Ukraine". He emphasised that Germany is "the biggest supporter of Ukraine".

Advertisement:

The Minister spoke about the progress of Ukrainian military training on air defence systems and tanks and noted that Marder IFVs are on their way to Ukraine.

"Currently, more than 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers are undergoing training at air defence complexes, on Leopard, Marder. Marder is already on its way to Ukraine," he added.

On 5 January, after a conversation between the leaders of the USA and Germany, Joe Biden and Olaf Scholz, it became known that the United States intends to provide Ukraine with Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, and Germany plans to transfer Marder armoured vehicles. About 40 units of equipment should arrive in Ukraine by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

The first Ukrainian military personnel arrived in Germany for training on the Marder infantry fighting vehicle at the end of January.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
All News
Advertisement: