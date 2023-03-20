All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


German Marder IFVs on their way to Ukraine – Defence Minister of Germany

European PravdaMonday, 20 March 2023, 18:25

Boris Pistorius, Head of the Ministry of Defense of Germany, said that the German Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFV), the transfer of which Berlin announced in January, are already on their way to Ukraine.

Source: He said this before the meeting of the Council of the European Union on Monday, 20 March, reports the correspondent of European Pravda

Details: Pistorius noted that the central topic during the discussion "again is and should be support for Ukraine". He emphasised that Germany is "the biggest supporter of Ukraine".

The Minister spoke about the progress of Ukrainian military training on air defence systems and tanks and noted that Marder IFVs are on their way to Ukraine.

"Currently, more than 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers are undergoing training at air defence complexes, on Leopard, Marder. Marder is already on its way to Ukraine," he added.

On 5 January, after a conversation between the leaders of the USA and Germany, Joe Biden and Olaf Scholz, it became known that the United States intends to provide Ukraine with Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, and Germany plans to transfer Marder armoured vehicles. About 40 units of equipment should arrive in Ukraine by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

The first Ukrainian military personnel arrived in Germany for training on the Marder infantry fighting vehicle at the end of January.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian occupiers sell their property in Crimea and evacuate their families

Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner responds to UN on "violations" of Russian prisoners of war rights

UN Mission states "both sides are responsible" for human rights violations in Ukraine

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers launches mass UAV production in Ukraine

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief releases video of army destroying Russian ship Saratov last year

Ukraine's Security Service detains 2 Russian agents, including design engineer of Motor Sich plant

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:26
Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister: Our goal is Ukraine achieving full NATO membership
20:55
Austria to arrest Putin and bring him to Hague if he decides to visit
20:46
Zelenskyy to soldiers achieving best results: Thank you for your accuracy and figuring out Russian positions
20:23
Project of joint production of shells for Ukraine already involves 20 countries – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
20:15
Russian occupiers sell their property in Crimea and evacuate their families
19:42
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner responds to UN on "violations" of Russian prisoners of war rights
19:40
Zelenskyy presents Order of Yaroslav the Wise to Lithuanian Foreign Minister in Kyiv
19:36
EU demands immediate medical assistance for journalist illegally convicted in Crimea
19:11
Truck blown up by explosives in Kharkiv Oblast: one killed
18:45
UN Mission states "both sides are responsible" for human rights violations in Ukraine
All News