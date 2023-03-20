All Sections
EU names countries participating in joint purchase of ammunition for Ukraine

European PravdaMonday, 20 March 2023, 18:55

So far, 18 countries plan to participate in the project on joint purchase of ammunition to help Ukraine and replenish the national reserves of member states. In addition, others expressed their readiness to join later.

Source: message of the European Defence Agency (EDA), reports European Pravda

Details: Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden and Norway have signed the project agreement.

Quote: "The project opens the way for EU Member States and Norway to proceed along two paths: a two-year, fast-track procedure for 155mm artillery rounds and a seven-year project to acquire multiple ammunition types," the report says.

Some other EU countries have already expressed their intention to join the initiative shortly after the completion of national procedures.

"Today, we take a step forward. We are delivering on our promises to provide Ukraine with more artillery ammunition. With today’s signature, 18 countries have signed up to aggregate orders and place them together with the industry through the European Defence Agency. The Ukrainian authorities have been clear about their needs and this EDA project is part of the EU response," said Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

"By procuring together through the EDA framework and mobilising financial support from the European Peace Facility, we will deliver to Ukraine more and faster. We are again breaking a taboo and unlocking the potential of EU cooperation in joint procurement," he added.

As for the joint purchase of 155mm shells, the EDA project provides an accelerated procedure that allows for simplification of the tender process and conclusion of contracts quickly. Member states can receive compensation through the European Peace Fund.

In addition, the "Collaborative Procurement of Ammunition" project provides for a seven-year joint purchase program by member states of ammunition of various types and calibres (from 5.56mm to 155mm) to replenish national reserves.

As reported, Dmytro Kuleba, Ukrainian Foreign Minister, considers the EU's decision to provide Ukraine with one million artillery pieces a strategic step that brings victory closer.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Péter Szijjártó, Hungarian Foreign Minister, confirmed that his state would not participate in the project.

Advertisement: