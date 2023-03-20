All Sections
Series of explosions occur in occupied Dzhankoi in northern Crimea

Monday, 20 March 2023, 21:15
Series of explosions occur in occupied Dzhankoi in northern Crimea
Dzhankoi on Google maps

In Dzhankoi, the north of Russian-annexed Crimea, explosions occurred on the evening of 20 March, possibly Russian invaders shot down a drone. 

Source: Crimean Telegram channels, Krym Realii

Details: Residents of Dzhankoi reported about a loud explosion and later some repeated explosions. 

In the chats of Dzhankoi Telegram channels, local residents assume that a drone was most likely shot down.

In particular, Tipichyi Dzhankoi [a Telegram channel – ed.] posted "preliminary information" that a drone was shot down, but it has not been confirmed yet.

The Russian authorities and the military personnel have not yet commented on the situation.

At the same time, after several explosions the electricity partially disappeared in the city of Dzankoi. 

Russian and Crimean Telegram channels published videos on which the sounds of explosions and shooting can be heard in Dzhankoi.

