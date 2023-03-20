We have several important defence decisions today – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the leaders of European countries for their agreement on the plan for the supply of ammunition for artillery worth 2 billion euros, and the US authorities for a defence package worth USD 350 million.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the evening video address on 20 March

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We have several important decisions today, first of all – defence ones.

Advertisement:

Our European partners have agreed on a joint plan to speed up the supply of shells for our artillery. The weight of this decision is 2 billion euros. Both urgent supply and production of ammunition are provided.

This is a strategic step. Something that gives us confidence in our unity, in the immutability of the movement towards victory over the terrorist state. Thank you to all our partners in Europe! To all those who are actually interested in Europe being strong and free.

A new defence package from the United States was also announced today. Its total is USD 350 million. These are HIMARS missiles, artillery and other ammunition, everything that is really necessary to support our soldiers. Thank you to President Biden, Congress, and all Americans!"

Details: Zelenskyy also summed up that on this day he held three international conversations: with the chancellor of Austria, the Prime Minister of Ireland and the Prime Minister of the Netherlands.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





