Japanese Prime Minister goes to Ukraine with unexpected visit

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 21 March 2023, 05:18
Kishida Fumio, Prime Minister of Japan, has left India for Ukraine on an unannounced visit.

Source: Japanese public broadcaster NHK with reference to official sources

Details: NHK noted Kishida is heading to Ukraine on Tuesday, 21 March, for a surprise visit.

The government and ruling party officials say Kishida has already left India for Ukraine.

The prime minister is expected to arrive in Ukraine later in the day for summit talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Background: It was previously reported that a possible visit by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to Kyiv is facing mounting challenges involving security and difficulty keeping the trip schedule and route a secret.

