Special Operations Forces release video of military training to assault and clear buildings

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 21 March 2023, 07:37
The Command of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released a video of their operations staff training to assault and clear buildings.

Source: SOF on Facebook

Quote: "Ukrainian SOF operations staff are constantly improving their skills.

Servicemen from one of the units conducted tactical and specialised exercises during which they practised elements of combat in urban areas."

Details: The statement says that the assault and clearing of buildings were carried out in cooperation with the fire support group, aerial reconnaissance and other combat elements.  

