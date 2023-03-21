Special Operations Forces release video of military training to assault and clear buildings

The Command of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released a video of their operations staff training to assault and clear buildings.

Source: SOF on Facebook



Quote: "Ukrainian SOF operations staff are constantly improving their skills.

Servicemen from one of the units conducted tactical and specialised exercises during which they practised elements of combat in urban areas."

Details: The statement says that the assault and clearing of buildings were carried out in cooperation with the fire support group, aerial reconnaissance and other combat elements.

