Ukrainian defenders kill more than 960 Russian soldiers and destroy 15 tanks and 7 UAVs

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 21 March 2023, 06:48
Over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces killed 960 occupiers and destroyed 15 tanks, seven UAVs and other items of Russian equipment. 

Source: General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 21 March 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 166,570 (+960) military personnel,
  • 3,552 (+15) tanks,
  • 6,879 (+10) armoured combat vehicles,
  • 2,586 (+9) artillery systems,
  • 507 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,
  • 270 (+0) air defence systems,
  • 305 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
  • 290 (+0) helicopters,
  • 2,167 (+7) operational-tactical UAVs,
  • 907 (+0) cruise missiles,
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats,
  • 5,428 (+12) vehicles and tankers,
  • 262 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

"The data is being confirmed," stated the General Staff. 

All News
RECENT NEWS
