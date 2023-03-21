Ukrainian defenders kill more than 960 Russian soldiers and destroy 15 tanks and 7 UAVs
Tuesday, 21 March 2023, 07:48
Over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces killed 960 occupiers and destroyed 15 tanks, seven UAVs and other items of Russian equipment.
Source: General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 21 March 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 166,570 (+960) military personnel,
- 3,552 (+15) tanks,
- 6,879 (+10) armoured combat vehicles,
- 2,586 (+9) artillery systems,
- 507 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 270 (+0) air defence systems,
- 305 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
- 290 (+0) helicopters,
- 2,167 (+7) operational-tactical UAVs,
- 907 (+0) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships/boats,
- 5,428 (+12) vehicles and tankers,
- 262 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
"The data is being confirmed," stated the General Staff.
