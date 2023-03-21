Ukrainian defenders kill more than 960 Russian soldiers and destroy 15 tanks and 7 UAVs

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces killed 960 occupiers and destroyed 15 tanks, seven UAVs and other items of Russian equipment.

Source: General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces on Facebook



Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 21 March 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 166,570 (+960) military personnel,

3,552 (+15) tanks,

6,879 (+10) armoured combat vehicles,

2,586 (+9) artillery systems,

507 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,

270 (+0) air defence systems,

305 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,

290 (+0) helicopters,

2,167 (+7) operational-tactical UAVs,

907 (+0) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships/boats,

5,428 (+12) vehicles and tankers,

262 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

"The data is being confirmed," stated the General Staff.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!