All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


German Chancellor believes that Russian aggression in Ukraine may continue for long time

Tuesday, 21 March 2023, 08:21

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has made it clear that he does not expect Russian aggression in Ukraine to end soon.

Source: Scholz in an interview with Rheinische Post; European Pravda

Quote: "We must be prepared for the fact that it may take a long time. Even when the war is over, things will not immediately return to normal. But we also should not stop our efforts to end the war," Scholz said.

Details: The chancellor stressed that a prerequisite for a just peace is that Russia begins to withdraw its troops.

He called attention to the long-term consequences of the war. "We have to realise that this terrible war of aggression and its consequences will keep us occupied for a long time to come and that we will have to deal with clearing away the rubble for a long time," Scholz said.

The chancellor said that he used to speak regularly with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"These were long conversations, sometimes an hour, sometimes an hour and a half. Sometimes in German, sometimes with translations. And yes, Putin was a polite man in these conversations. We are on first-name terms," Scholz said.

Background:

Scholz welcomed the decision of the International Criminal Court and said that the arrest warrant for Putin shows that no one is above the law.

Earlier, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said that German Marder infantry fighting vehicles, the supply of which Berlin announced in January, were on their way to Ukraine.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian occupiers sell their property in Crimea and evacuate their families

Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner responds to UN on "violations" of Russian prisoners of war rights

UN Mission states "both sides are responsible" for human rights violations in Ukraine

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers launches mass UAV production in Ukraine

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief releases video of army destroying Russian ship Saratov last year

Ukraine's Security Service detains 2 Russian agents, including design engineer of Motor Sich plant

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:46
Zelenskyy to soldiers achieving best results: Thank you for your accuracy and figuring out Russian positions
20:23
Project of joint production of shells for Ukraine already involves 20 countries – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
20:15
Russian occupiers sell their property in Crimea and evacuate their families
19:42
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner responds to UN on "violations" of Russian prisoners of war rights
19:40
Zelenskyy presents Order of Yaroslav the Wise to Lithuanian Foreign Minister in Kyiv
19:36
EU demands immediate medical assistance for journalist illegally convicted in Crimea
19:11
Truck blown up by explosives in Kharkiv Oblast: one killed
18:45
UN Mission states "both sides are responsible" for human rights violations in Ukraine
18:32
Ukraine's Armed Forces hit Russian command posts, ammunition storage point and artillery unit – General Staff
18:19
Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers launches mass UAV production in Ukraine
All News