German Chancellor believes that Russian aggression in Ukraine may continue for long time

Tuesday, 21 March 2023, 07:21

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has made it clear that he does not expect Russian aggression in Ukraine to end soon.

Source: Scholz in an interview with Rheinische Post; European Pravda

Quote: "We must be prepared for the fact that it may take a long time. Even when the war is over, things will not immediately return to normal. But we also should not stop our efforts to end the war," Scholz said.

Details: The chancellor stressed that a prerequisite for a just peace is that Russia begins to withdraw its troops.

He called attention to the long-term consequences of the war. "We have to realise that this terrible war of aggression and its consequences will keep us occupied for a long time to come and that we will have to deal with clearing away the rubble for a long time," Scholz said.

The chancellor said that he used to speak regularly with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"These were long conversations, sometimes an hour, sometimes an hour and a half. Sometimes in German, sometimes with translations. And yes, Putin was a polite man in these conversations. We are on first-name terms," Scholz said.

Background:

Scholz welcomed the decision of the International Criminal Court and said that the arrest warrant for Putin shows that no one is above the law.

Earlier, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said that German Marder infantry fighting vehicles, the supply of which Berlin announced in January, were on their way to Ukraine.

