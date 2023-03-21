All Sections
New Kyiv rifle battalion formed

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 21 March 2023, 13:42
New Kyiv rifle battalion formed

A separate Kyiv-based rifle battalion has been formed, with the soldiers currently undergoing training.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram

Details: Serhii Popko, Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, personally inspected the professional training of the soldiers of the 401st Rifle Battalion during the unit's regular training.

The battalion's personnel are currently undergoing training at various training locations in Kyiv.

The programme includes firearms, tactical and engineering training, as well as a tactical medicine course. During training, the soldiers improve not only their physical fitness but also master both theoretical and practical skills with all types of small arms.

The units are currently undergoing team training at platoon and company levels. In addition, battalion staff officers are being trained in accordance with NATO standards, using simulation tools, at one of the training facilities.

Advertisement: