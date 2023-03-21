All Sections
Japan’s PM visits Bucha: I feel great anger at atrocities committed here

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 21 March 2023, 17:11
During his trip to Ukraine, Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, presiding nation in the Group of Seven (G7), visited the city of Bucha in Kyiv Oblast, which became one of the main symbols of the atrocities committed by the Russian occupiers. 

Source: Reuters 

Quote from Kishida: "The world was astonished to see innocent civilians in Bucha killed one year ago. I really feel great anger at the atrocity upon visiting that very place here."

 
All photos by Reuters

Details: He laid a wreath outside a church before observing a moment of silence and bowing.

 
 

Bucha Mayor Anatolii Fedoruk telling Kishida about Russian atrocities

Previously: Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan and the G7 chair in 2023, arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday, 21 March, to hold talks with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

