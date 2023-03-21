Zelenskyy to take part in G7 summit online

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accepted an invitation from Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to participate in the G7 summit to be held in Hiroshima in May.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference after the negotiations with Kishida, reported by European Pravda and Interfax-Ukraine news agency

Quote: "I have accepted the invitation of the Prime Minister [of Japan – ed.] and will participate in the summit online."

Details: In 2023, Japan presides over G7.

Fumio Kishida, the Prime Minister of Japan, arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday, 21 March. He is the last G7 leader to visit Ukraine since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier, on 24 February, at Kishida's invitation, Zelenskyy took part in a G7 online summit dedicated to the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Background: The G7 foreign ministers and their counterpart from Ukraine held a meeting after Russia’s missile attack at the beginning of March in order to discuss Ukraine’s needs.

