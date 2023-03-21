All Sections
Putin and Xi say their countries did not form military alliance

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 21 March 2023, 19:36
The leaders of Russia and China, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, have issued a joint statement, in which they claimed that their countries' relations are not a military-political alliance, are not of a block or confrontational nature, and are not directed against third countries.

Source: Xi and Putin's joint statement published on the Kremlin's website

Quote: "The parties note that relations between Russia and China, while not being a military-political alliance similar to the alliances that developed during the Cold War, are superior to this form of interstate interaction, are not at the same time bloc-like and confrontational and are not directed against third countries."

Details: The document also notes that Russian-Chinese relations are "mature, stable, self-sufficient and strong", and "the friendship of the two nations, passed down from generation to generation, has a solid foundation".

