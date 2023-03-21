All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Training sessions of Ukrainian bomb disposal experts begins in Lithuania

European PravdaTuesday, 21 March 2023, 21:09

On Tuesday, servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine began a month-long training session on explosive devices disposal organised by Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Finland, Sweden and Lithuania.

As European Pravda writes, this was reported by the Lithuanian army command.

The first training within the framework of the initiative, which will take place on the territory of Lithuania, will be carried out by Icelandic, Norwegian, Swedish and Lithuanian instructors.

Advertisement:

According to the Lithuanian course coordinator, Captain Nerijus Alekna, there will be four such training sessions in 2023.

"Bomb disposal experts will have to work for several years to ensure people's lives are safe after high-intensity hostilities, so the importance of this course is undeniable. Trained soldiers will be able to search for and destroy standard explosive items currently used in Ukraine," he explained.

The training of bomb disposal experts within the framework of the Northern European-Lithuanian Minesweeper Training Initiative (NLETI) involves the transfer of the instructors' knowledge and the provision of equipment necessary for training, which the Ukrainian military will receive upon completion of the course.

All Ukrainian servicemen participating in the training will be provided with everything necessary: from helmets and protective suits to means of disposal of explosive devices.

The goal of the NLETI program is to train Ukrainian servicemen who lack demining knowledge and skills to safely conduct explosive devices disposal operations in areas with low level of hostilities.

Earlier, Paul Jonsson, the Defence Minister of Sweden, said that 48 Ukrainian instructors will be trained within the program; in turn, these graduates will train a total of 4,800 bomb disposal experts.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
All News
Advertisement: