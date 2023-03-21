Training sessions of Ukrainian bomb disposal experts begins in Lithuania

On Tuesday, servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine began a month-long training session on explosive devices disposal organised by Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Finland, Sweden and Lithuania.

As European Pravda writes, this was reported by the Lithuanian army command.

The first training within the framework of the initiative, which will take place on the territory of Lithuania, will be carried out by Icelandic, Norwegian, Swedish and Lithuanian instructors.

According to the Lithuanian course coordinator, Captain Nerijus Alekna, there will be four such training sessions in 2023.

"Bomb disposal experts will have to work for several years to ensure people's lives are safe after high-intensity hostilities, so the importance of this course is undeniable. Trained soldiers will be able to search for and destroy standard explosive items currently used in Ukraine," he explained.

The training of bomb disposal experts within the framework of the Northern European-Lithuanian Minesweeper Training Initiative (NLETI) involves the transfer of the instructors' knowledge and the provision of equipment necessary for training, which the Ukrainian military will receive upon completion of the course.

All Ukrainian servicemen participating in the training will be provided with everything necessary: from helmets and protective suits to means of disposal of explosive devices.

The goal of the NLETI program is to train Ukrainian servicemen who lack demining knowledge and skills to safely conduct explosive devices disposal operations in areas with low level of hostilities.

Earlier, Paul Jonsson, the Defence Minister of Sweden, said that 48 Ukrainian instructors will be trained within the program; in turn, these graduates will train a total of 4,800 bomb disposal experts.

