Zelenskyy: Russia's most far-sighted rats are leaving Crimea already

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 21 March 2023, 21:51
Zelenskyy: Russia's most far-sighted rats are leaving Crimea already

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised that "the most far-sighted rats of Russia began to migrate from the occupied Crimea."

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address

Quote: "We will achieve the same result in other intense actions. In the heroic battle for Donbas, which will inevitably be dominated by the Ukrainian flag. In the subsequent confrontation in the south, which will restore normal Ukrainian life in the Azov region. In the return of our Crimea, where the migration of the most far-sighted rats of the terrorist state has already begun from.

Our confidence in Ukraine's victory, our vision of a free future for our country, Ukrainian heroism that has amazed the world – all of this was born there... In the heroic cities of Ukraine's north, Ukraine's east, and Ukraine's south.

In the cities of heroes whose character did not submit to the occupier for a second, even when the occupier came to their homes".

Details: In particular, Zelenskyy reiterated that 21 March marks the anniversary of the first victorious battles in this war; on this day last year, the battle for Moschun in Kyiv Oblast ended, which was Ukraine's first step towards victory in the war.

In addition, Zelenskyy said that during the meeting of the Staff, they discussed the supply of ammunition and help from partners: "We expect an increase in the supply of exactly what we need right now."

