Russian occupation authorities mobilise Crimean rescue workers and firefighters

Russian occupation authorities have launched a campaign to mobilise firefighters, rescue workers, and prison officers into the Russian army.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Quote: "Occupation authorities in temporarily occupied Crimea are actively recruiting firefighters, rescue workers and prison officers to join the [Russian] army."

Details: The National Resistance Center reported that these mobilisation efforts have caused staff shortages in the State Emergency Service, forcing Russian authorities to scrap age limits for people wanting to work as firefighters or rescuers.

