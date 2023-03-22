Air defence deployed in Zhytomyr Oblast
Wednesday, 22 March 2023, 02:26
Air defence systems are operating in Zhytomyr Oblast, repelling an attack by Russian drones.
Source: Vitalii Bunechko, Head of Zhytomyr Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Air defence forces are operating in the oblast! Keep calm and do not post film or photos of air defence systems in operation on social media."
Background:
- On the night of 22 March, air-raid warnings were issued in the city of Kyiv and a number of central and northern oblasts of Ukraine.
- Air defence systems were activated in Kyiv Oblast following the Russian attack.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!