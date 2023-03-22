Air defence deployed in Zhytomyr Oblast

Air defence systems are operating in Zhytomyr Oblast, repelling an attack by Russian drones.

Source: Vitalii Bunechko, Head of Zhytomyr Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Air defence forces are operating in the oblast! Keep calm and do not post film or photos of air defence systems in operation on social media."

Background:

On the night of 22 March, air-raid warnings were issued in the city of Kyiv and a number of central and northern oblasts of Ukraine.

Air defence systems were activated in Kyiv Oblast following the Russian attack.

