Ukraine's defence forces repelled 114 Russian assaults on 21 March – General Staff report

Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 114 Russian assaults on 5 fronts over the course of 21 March.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 22 March

Quote: "The Russian Federation continues its armed aggression against Ukraine and still intends to capture the entire territory of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. Enemy forces are conducting offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarsk fronts, and are on the defensive on other fronts. Over the course of the past day, Ukrainian defence forces repelled 114 enemy assaults on the eastern front.

The Russian aggressor continues to ignore the laws and customs of war, [with Russian forces] shelling civilian settlements and critical infrastructure facilities.

Over the course of the past 24 hours, [Russian] occupation forces carried out 10 missile strikes and 32 airstrikes, and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) in further attacks 90 times, targeting civilian facilities among others.

The threat of strikes remains throughout the territory of Ukraine."

Details: There were no significant changes on the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts. There is no evidence that Russia is forming new offensive units in the area. Belarusian leadership continues to support Russia’s military aggression by allowing Russia to use Belarusian infrastructure to train units of its forces. Russia continues to maintain a military presence in the areas near the Ukrainian northern and northeastern border.

Over the course of the past 24 hours, Russian forces shelled areas in and around Khrinivka and Mykhalchyna Sloboda (Chernihiv Oblast); Atynske, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne, Pavlivka, Basivka, Yunakivka and Popivka (Sumy Oblast); and Basove, Kozacha Lopan, Strilecha, Hlyboke, Vovchansk and Velykyi Burluk (Kharkiv Oblast).

Russian forces are continuing their attempts to break through Ukraine’s defences on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts. They conducted unsuccessful assault operations in the vicinity of Kreminna, Dibrova, Bilohorivka and Vesele. They shelled areas in and around Krasne Pershe, Dvorichna, Masiutivka, Kupiansk, Krokhmalne and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast); Novoselivske, Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast); and Torske, Spirne and Fedorivka (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian forces are continuing to conduct offensive operations on the Bakhmut front, and are losing significant numbers of military personnel, weapons and equipment. Ukrainian defence forces repelled numerous Russian attacks in the vicinity of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka and Maiorsk. The following settlements came under Russian fire: Vasiukivka, Zaliznianske, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Predtechyne, Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka and Pivnichne (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarsk fronts, Russian forces carried out unsuccessful offensive operations near Novobakhmutivka, Novokalynove, Krasnohorivka, Stepove, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Marinka and Pobieda. Ukrainian forces repelled nearly 20 unsuccessful Russian attempts to advance near Marinka. The Russians shelled areas in and around Lastochkyne, Berdychi, Orlivka, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Heorhiivka, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Marinka and Vuhledar (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They shelled areas in and around Novopil (Donetsk Oblast); Olhivske, Malynivka, Chervone, Charivne, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka and Kamianske (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Kherson, Beryslav, Poniativka, Darivka and Antonivka.

Ukraine’s aircraft conducted six airstrikes on clusters of Russian forces over the course of the past day. Ukraine’s defence forces also downed 15 Russian UAVs and 2 Kh-59 guided air-to-surface missiles.

Units from Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a Russian ammunition storage point, two anti-aircraft missile systems, a radar station, and one other critical military target.

