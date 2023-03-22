All Sections
Ukrainian defenders kill 920 Russian soldiers, destroy 5 tanks and 16 UAVs in one day

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 22 March 2023, 08:11
Russia continues to suffer losses in its war against Ukraine. Ukrainian defenders killed around 920 Russian military personnel and destroyed 16 drones, 8 armoured combat vehicles and 5 Russian tanks over the course of the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 22 March 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 167,490 (+920) military personnel,
  • 3,557 (+5) tanks,
  • 6,887 (+8) armoured combat vehicles,
  • 2,589 (+3) artillery systems,
  • 509 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems,
  • 272 (+2) air defence systems,
  • 305 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
  • 290 (+0) helicopters,
  • 2,183 (+16) operational-tactical UAVs,
  • 909 (+2) cruise missiles,
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats,
  • 5,434 (+6) vehicles and tankers,
  • 270 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

