Russians kill four residents of Donetsk Oblast in one day

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 22 March 2023, 09:02
Russians kill four residents of Donetsk Oblast in one day

Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, has reported that Russian invaders killed four civilians in three settlements of Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours.

Source: Kyrylenko on Telegram

Quote from Kyrylenko: "Russians killed four residents of Donetsk Oblast on 21 March: two in the city of Chasiv Yar, one in Krasnohorivka and one in Bakhmut."

Details: Kyrylenko said that five more civilians were wounded. 

It is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

