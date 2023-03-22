Ukrainian Defence Industry sends first batch of its shells to defenders

The state concern Ukroboronprom [a state association of multi-product enterprises in various sectors of the Ukrainian defence industry – ed.] shipped the first batch of domestic 122mm shells to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, production of which was arranged abroad.

Source: the press service of Ukroboronprom

Quote: "The state concern Ukroboronprom, in cooperation with a NATO country, has set up production of 122mm artillery shells abroad and has already shipped a batch to the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

The state concern clarified that the 122mm shell is used by Ukrainian artillery in conjunction with D-30 trailed howitzers (maximum range of 15,400 metres) and 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems (maximum range of 15,200 metres).

The number of fragments for this type of projectile is significantly higher than that of the standard "Soviet" model.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!