Ukrainian Defence Industry sends first batch of its shells to defenders

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 22 March 2023, 10:13
The state concern Ukroboronprom [a state association of multi-product enterprises in various sectors of the Ukrainian defence industry – ed.] shipped the first batch of domestic 122mm shells to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, production of which was arranged abroad.

Source: the press service of Ukroboronprom

Quote: "The state concern Ukroboronprom, in cooperation with a NATO country, has set up production of 122mm artillery shells abroad and has already shipped a batch to the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

The state concern clarified that the 122mm shell is used by Ukrainian artillery in conjunction with D-30 trailed howitzers (maximum range of 15,400 metres) and 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems (maximum range of 15,200 metres).

The number of fragments for this type of projectile is significantly higher than that of the standard "Soviet" model.

