All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Mortality rate among wounded Russian soldiers rises, officers being evacuated to Russia

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 24 March 2023, 07:10
Mortality rate among wounded Russian soldiers rises, officers being evacuated to Russia

The mortality rate among the wounded occupiers has risen, and injured officers are being evacuated to Russia by helicopter.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "...all injured officers were evacuated to the territory of Russia by helicopters between 17 and 18 March.

In the period from 17 to 21 March, the mortality rate among wounded invaders increased due to an increase in the number of serious wounds and poor medical care, particularly due to insufficiently professional medical personnel. "

Details: The General Staff reported that the Russians are increasing the number of beds in the existing hospitals operating in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast due to the heavy losses the occupiers suffer every day.

According to the General Staff, the number of beds in the military hospital in Troitske has been doubled from 200 to 400.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Kremlin predicts long hybrid war, so Russians should "unite around Putin"

Russian-linked church explains how it might be able to remain in Kyiv Monastery of the Caves despite eviction order

Russian-linked church appeals eviction from Kyiv Monastery of the Caves

Zelenskyy explains why it is important to win the battle for Bakhmut

Zelenskyy invites Xi Jinping to Ukraine: We are ready to see him here

Pentagon names "main need of Ukrainians" on battlefield

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:39
Partisans help Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack three control points and storages of Russia – National Resistance Center
14:38
Russia starts drills with Yars ICBM launch systems with claimed effective range of 11,000 km
14:16
Russian special services used teenagers to "mine" facilities in Ukraine – Security Service of Ukraine
14:07
Total control: Intelligence monitors nuclear weapon deployment in Belarus
13:50
Swedish Foreign Affairs Ministry summons Russian ambassador after NATO accession threats
13:49
Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Trump's likely rival, to visit Ukraine
13:45
IAEA Director General Grossi arrives at occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
13:43
Ukrainian Defence Minister tweets video of Marder vehicles in Ukraine and drives one of them himself
13:33
Medvedchuk-linked organisation illegally using Ukrainska Pravda brand – Chesno Movement
13:23
Ukrainians will be able to see artefacts from Moskva cruiser on anniversary of its sinking
All News