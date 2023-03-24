Mortality rate among wounded Russian soldiers rises, officers being evacuated to Russia

The mortality rate among the wounded occupiers has risen, and injured officers are being evacuated to Russia by helicopter.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "...all injured officers were evacuated to the territory of Russia by helicopters between 17 and 18 March.

In the period from 17 to 21 March, the mortality rate among wounded invaders increased due to an increase in the number of serious wounds and poor medical care, particularly due to insufficiently professional medical personnel. "

Details: The General Staff reported that the Russians are increasing the number of beds in the existing hospitals operating in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast due to the heavy losses the occupiers suffer every day.

According to the General Staff, the number of beds in the military hospital in Troitske has been doubled from 200 to 400.

