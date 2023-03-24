All Sections
Russians hit invincibility centre in Kostiantynivka with missile, killing five people

Iryna BalachukFriday, 24 March 2023, 10:55
Russians hit invincibility centre in Kostiantynivka with missile, killing five people

Five people have been killed as a result of Russian strikes on the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on the night of 23-24 March, when one of the missiles hit an invincibility centre [a heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts -ed.].

Source: Prosecutor's Office in Donetsk Oblast

Quote: "On 24 March, at 01:00, the Russian army fired from the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system at the town of Kostiantynivka. One of the missiles hit the invincibility centre building, and the other hit a place near it."

Details:The prosecutor's office initially reported that three women had been killed. But later, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine specified that five people had been killed due to the Russian attack on Kostiantynivka: three women and two men.

Emergency workers have rescued one more person from the rubble.

 

According to the prosecutor's office, three women died under the rubble. They were internally displaced people from Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar and the village of Opytne in the Pokrovsk district.

 

Two other citizens sustained injuries of varying severity.

Subjects: Donetsk region
