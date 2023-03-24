All Sections
EU summit supports creation of international mechanism for registering Ukrainian losses caused by Russia

European PravdaFriday, 24 March 2023, 09:05
EU summit supports creation of international mechanism for registering Ukrainian losses caused by Russia

The European Council has supported the establishment of an international mechanism to register the damages Russia has inflicted during its military invasion of Ukraine. 

Source: European Council conclusions, reports European Pravda

Details: The document stated that the European Union remains committed to supporting Ukraine’s repair, recovery, and reconstruction in coordination with international partners.

Quote: "In this context, the European Council reiterates the EU’s full support for establishing an international mechanism to register the damages Russia has inflicted."

It was also said that, together with partners, the European Union will continue to step up its work towards the use of Russia’s frozen and immobilised assets for Ukraine’s reconstruction and for the purposes of reparation, in accordance with EU and international law.

Background: Leaders of the European Union member states agreed to continue sanctions pressure on Russia, including limiting oil prices, to punish it for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

European Union leaders welcomed a plan to provide Ukraine with one million artillery munitions over the next 12 months to help counter the Russian invasion.

