All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


EU summit supports creation of international mechanism for registering Ukrainian losses caused by Russia

European PravdaFriday, 24 March 2023, 08:05
EU summit supports creation of international mechanism for registering Ukrainian losses caused by Russia

The European Council has supported the establishment of an international mechanism to register the damages Russia has inflicted during its military invasion of Ukraine. 

Source: European Council conclusions, reports European Pravda

Details: The document stated that the European Union remains committed to supporting Ukraine’s repair, recovery, and reconstruction in coordination with international partners.

Advertisement:

Quote: "In this context, the European Council reiterates the EU’s full support for establishing an international mechanism to register the damages Russia has inflicted."

It was also said that, together with partners, the European Union will continue to step up its work towards the use of Russia’s frozen and immobilised assets for Ukraine’s reconstruction and for the purposes of reparation, in accordance with EU and international law.

Background: Leaders of the European Union member states agreed to continue sanctions pressure on Russia, including limiting oil prices, to punish it for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

European Union leaders welcomed a plan to provide Ukraine with one million artillery munitions over the next 12 months to help counter the Russian invasion.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
All News
Advertisement: