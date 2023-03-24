All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Medvedev begins to threaten that Russian army might attack Lviv

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 24 March 2023, 09:45
Medvedev begins to threaten that Russian army might attack Lviv

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of Russia, has said in an interview with Russian propagandists that to achieve "goals" in the war, the Russian army may go not only to Kyiv but also to Lviv.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlets

Quote from Medvedev: "Nothing can be ruled out here. If we have to go to Kyiv, then we have to go to Kyiv, if we have to go to Lviv, then we have to go to Lviv in order to destroy this infection."

Details: According to Medvedev, the Russian leadership wants to achieve all "goals" in the war against Ukraine. Medvedev calls this the "defence" of the territories. "In the broadest sense of the word, [it is necessary – ed.] to create a sanitary strip," he said.

Medvedev pointed out once again that Russia is not fighting against Ukraine, but against NATO.  "I will say only one thing, something that is already obvious – the Russian Federation is not at war with Ukraine... our country is at war with NATO’s 3.6 million-strong army," he said.

Background: Previously, Medvedev lied in an interview that Ukraine is part of Russia and that the West underestimated the Kremlin's determination to start a war.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Kremlin predicts long hybrid war, so Russians should "unite around Putin"

Russian-linked church explains how it might be able to remain in Kyiv Monastery of the Caves despite eviction order

Russian-linked church appeals eviction from Kyiv Monastery of the Caves

Zelenskyy explains why it is important to win the battle for Bakhmut

Zelenskyy invites Xi Jinping to Ukraine: We are ready to see him here

Pentagon names "main need of Ukrainians" on battlefield

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:39
Partisans help Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack three control points and storages of Russia – National Resistance Center
14:38
Russia starts drills with Yars ICBM launch systems with claimed effective range of 11,000 km
14:16
Russian special services used teenagers to "mine" facilities in Ukraine – Security Service of Ukraine
14:07
Total control: Intelligence monitors nuclear weapon deployment in Belarus
13:50
Swedish Foreign Affairs Ministry summons Russian ambassador after NATO accession threats
13:49
Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Trump's likely rival, to visit Ukraine
13:45
IAEA Director General Grossi arrives at occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
13:43
Ukrainian Defence Minister tweets video of Marder vehicles in Ukraine and drives one of them himself
13:33
Medvedchuk-linked organisation illegally using Ukrainska Pravda brand – Chesno Movement
13:23
Ukrainians will be able to see artefacts from Moskva cruiser on anniversary of its sinking
All News