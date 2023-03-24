All Sections
Russians attack Kherson again: man dies being wounded in floodplains

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 24 March 2023, 12:41
The Russian occupiers again attacked the city of Kherson on Friday, 24 March: two men crossing the Dnipro floodplains were wounded, and one of them died.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, the Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "Another hostile attack took place in Kherson, causing civilian casualties.

The Russian occupiers hit the floodplains. Two men managed to cross the river. Medics were already waiting for them on the shore, but unfortunately, the 55-year-old man died from a shrapnel wound to the chest.

Another victim is a 77-year-old resident of Kherson who sustained injuries to his limbs and chest. An ambulance team hospitalised him in a medical facility in moderate condition. Doctors are currently providing him with the necessary assistance."

Details: Prokudin also reports that the Russian army shelled the warehouse. The fire was extinguished by firefighters who arrived at the scene.

Advertisement: