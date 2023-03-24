All Sections
Defence enterprise employee sentenced to prison time for adjusting Russian strikes on hospital

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 24 March 2023, 14:43
A former employee of a defence enterprise who guided the Russian military to attack a hospital in Mykolaiv has been sentenced to 11 years behind bars.

Source: press service of the Security Service of Ukraine; press service of the Mykolaiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

Details: The Security Service of Ukraine reports that a 54-year old resident of the city of Mykolaiv supported the full-scale invasion. Russian secret services engaged her in cooperation through pro-Kremlin Telegram channels.

The woman collected information about the locations of military and critical infrastructure facilities in the oblast. The received data was transferred to the occupiers in the form of marks on electronic maps and photos with reference to the area.

In particular, the Security Service of Ukraine reports that it was thanks to her aid that the occupiers launched missile attacks on four infrastructure facilities in Mykolaiv, including local hospitals.

The prosecutor's office in Mykolaiv Oblast reports that during May-June 2022, the lady shared information on the location of combat positions, armoured vehicles and artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of the city. She used a pro-Russian Telegram channel for that, indicating specific coordinates.

Prosecutor's Office Quote: "It looks even more cynical due to the fact that this supporter of the ‘Russian world’ works at one of the enterprises of the defence sector, and lives not far from an apartment building where 2 floors were completely destroyed by missile attacks at the end of June last year, as a result of which 8 people died and another 6 suffered injuries of varying degrees of severity."

More details: The Security Service of Ukraine reports that the collaborator was detained during counter-subversive measures last July. During the search, a mobile phone with evidence was found in her possession. She remained in custody, which is a preventive measure in her case. 

The court found her guilty under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 3 of Art. 114-2 [unauthorised dissemination of information about the movement of the Armed Forces] and part 2 and part 3 of Art. 436-2 [justification of aggression of the Russian Federation].

The woman will spend 11 years in prison.

