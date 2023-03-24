All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Defence enterprise employee sentenced to prison time for adjusting Russian strikes on hospital

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 24 March 2023, 13:43
Defence enterprise employee sentenced to prison time for adjusting Russian strikes on hospital

A former employee of a defence enterprise who guided the Russian military to attack a hospital in Mykolaiv has been sentenced to 11 years behind bars.

Source: press service of the Security Service of Ukraine; press service of the Mykolaiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

Details: The Security Service of Ukraine reports that a 54-year old resident of the city of Mykolaiv supported the full-scale invasion. Russian secret services engaged her in cooperation through pro-Kremlin Telegram channels.

Advertisement:

The woman collected information about the locations of military and critical infrastructure facilities in the oblast. The received data was transferred to the occupiers in the form of marks on electronic maps and photos with reference to the area.

In particular, the Security Service of Ukraine reports that it was thanks to her aid that the occupiers launched missile attacks on four infrastructure facilities in Mykolaiv, including local hospitals.

The prosecutor's office in Mykolaiv Oblast reports that during May-June 2022, the lady shared information on the location of combat positions, armoured vehicles and artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of the city. She used a pro-Russian Telegram channel for that, indicating specific coordinates.

Prosecutor's Office Quote: "It looks even more cynical due to the fact that this supporter of the ‘Russian world’ works at one of the enterprises of the defence sector, and lives not far from an apartment building where 2 floors were completely destroyed by missile attacks at the end of June last year, as a result of which 8 people died and another 6 suffered injuries of varying degrees of severity."

More details: The Security Service of Ukraine reports that the collaborator was detained during counter-subversive measures last July. During the search, a mobile phone with evidence was found in her possession. She remained in custody, which is a preventive measure in her case. 

The court found her guilty under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 3 of Art. 114-2 [unauthorised dissemination of information about the movement of the Armed Forces] and part 2 and part 3 of Art. 436-2 [justification of aggression of the Russian Federation].

The woman will spend 11 years in prison.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
All News
Advertisement: