Family of Russian General Saliukov earns millions on military celebrations

The family of Oleg Saliukov, Commander-in-Chief of the Ground Forces of the Russian Federation, who also commands the 9 May [Victory Day, a holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany – ed.] parades in Moscow, earns tens of millions of roubles on arranging military events.

Source: investigation by BBC Russian

Details: Saliukov, in addition, is the Deputy Commander of the Russian ground forces in Ukraine.

General Saliukov on the Red Square Photo by TASS

Meanwhile, his son Dmitryi Saliukov and his wife Dina Saliukova are enriching themselves through corruption: they receive millions of roubles for organising events for the military and officials, in particular, using their connections with the Ministry of Defence. "We are very close with the Ministry of Defence. I would even say too close," Dina Saliukova once said.

Dmitryi and Dina Saliukovs Photo in the social media

For example, in 2013, Dmitryi and Dina's company Montazhspetsstroy won the tender of the Russian Ministry of Defence for the construction of a training ground in the Nizhny Novgorod Oblast. Then, the Saliukovs' company won several more contracts related to the landfill, which by 2014 cost more than RUB 4 billion [approx. US$51,830,280 – ed.].

In 2015, General Saliukov decided to celebrate Ground Forces Day in Patriot Park near Moscow and hold "large-scale events" there. Dina and Dmitryi Saliukov were responsible for organising the events. According to Dina Saliukova, she and her husband have been organising the Ground Forces Day celebration in Patriot Park for the past four years.

"For 10 months, I held countless patriotic events with the participation of [Defence Minister Sergei] Shoigu and [President Vladimir] Putin," the general's daughter-in-law also boasts.

General Saliukov, Minister Shoigu and President Putin at the 9 May parade photo of Tass

In 2019, Dina Saliukova opened the Avangard military-patriotic youth education centre. However, according to the documents, the Moscow City Hall, the government of the Moscow Oblast and the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation are listed as the founders. The centre received RUB 2 billion [approx. US$25,912,280 – ed.] each from two oblasts and 28.5 hectares of land in Patriot Park.

