Project of joint production of shells for Ukraine already involves 20 countries – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

European PravdaFriday, 24 March 2023, 20:23

Twenty European countries have joined the project to produce ammunition for Ukraine.

Source: Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, during a briefing with his Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Lansbergis in Kyiv on 24 March, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kuleba noted that Ukraine highly appreciates the European Defence Agency's project on joint production of 155 calibre shells that was signed on 20 March.

Quote: "As of now, 19 EU member states and Norway have joined this project. That is, 20 countries will be involved in the joint production of the 155 calibre shells that Ukraine needs," Kuleba said.

Details: The minister stressed that this is a "truly revolutionary step", as all these countries will work to ensure that the assistance with shells to Ukraine becomes strategic.

Background: On 20 March, 17 EU countries and Norway agreed to jointly produce and purchase ammunition to replenish their stockpiles and meet Ukraine's needs. The plan envisions providing Ukraine with one million pieces of artillery ammunition within 12 months.

Poland and Spain later joined them.

