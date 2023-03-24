All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces attempt to encircle Avdiivka, but are running out of steam

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 24 March 2023, 21:43
Russian forces attempt to encircle Avdiivka, but are running out of steam

The Avdiivka front is one of the hottest spots in Ukraine, but the Russian occupation forces there are running out of steam, just as they are on the Bakhmut front.

Source: Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi, spokesman for Ukraine’s defence forces on the Tavriia front, on air during the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "It is not extremely hot on the Avdiivka front, but enemy forces are continuing to attack [the city of] Avdiivka itself and are trying to encircle it. Fighting also continues on the Marinka front, where enemy forces are also trying to attack our positions.

Over the course of the past day, enemy forces attacked the Donetsk front 31 times, including 15 attacks on the Avdiivka front. The enemy forces attempted seven assault operations overnight, including on the Avdiivka front…

A week or two ago we had days when the Russian forces would attack 95 times a day on each front. So we can say that the enemy forces are running out of steam. Last week they’d already had to deploy reserve forces: a unit of the 98th Airborne Brigade and two tank companies participated in hostilities.

We can decisively say that the enemy has exhausted their main forces and suffered quite substantial losses in personnel and equipment. In the past 24 hours alone enemy forces lost over three companies of personnel killed and wounded."

Details: Dmytrashkivskyi said that the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts were "the hottest, but we have not lost any territory this night."

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The Vuhledar front is a bit quieter than the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. The Russians sustained significant losses in personnel and equipment there, and they are unlikely to recover given the frequent explosions in Melitopol and Berdiansk [Russian-controlled cities in southern Ukraine which have seen a lot of activity by Ukraine’s resistance forces – ed.], Dmytrashkivskyi added.

The spokesman for the Tavriia front forces said that it was too early to speak of a Ukrainian counteroffensive in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, even though Russian forces are reportedly reinforcing their defences there. Dmytrashkivskyi said that the Russians were reinforcing their defence positions there because they were in fact expecting a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Subjects: AvdiivkaDonetsk region
Advertisement:

Kremlin predicts long hybrid war, so Russians should "unite around Putin"

Russian-linked church explains how it might be able to remain in Kyiv Monastery of the Caves despite eviction order

Russian-linked church appeals eviction from Kyiv Monastery of the Caves

Zelenskyy explains why it is important to win the battle for Bakhmut

Zelenskyy invites Xi Jinping to Ukraine: We are ready to see him here

Pentagon names "main need of Ukrainians" on battlefield

All News
Avdiivka
Around 2,000 civilians remain in Avdiivka, while Russians attempt to storm it
Fierce battles in south and north of Bakhmut, Russia advances on Avdiivka and Marinka: General Staff report
Russians try to surround Avdiivka since May, this threat is not new
RECENT NEWS
15:18
Ukraine's military destroy boat of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group near Dnipro Islands
14:39
Partisans help Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack three control points and storages of Russia – National Resistance Center
14:38
Russia starts drills with Yars ICBM launch systems with claimed effective range of 11,000 km
14:16
Russian special services used teenagers to "mine" facilities in Ukraine – Security Service of Ukraine
14:07
Total control: Intelligence monitors nuclear weapon deployment in Belarus
13:50
Swedish Foreign Affairs Ministry summons Russian ambassador after NATO accession threats
13:49
Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Trump's likely rival, to visit Ukraine
13:45
IAEA Director General Grossi arrives at occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
13:43
Ukrainian Defence Minister tweets video of Marder vehicles in Ukraine and drives one of them himself
13:33
Medvedchuk-linked organisation illegally using Ukrainska Pravda brand – Chesno Movement
All News