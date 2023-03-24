All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Foreign Minister says ratifying the Rome Statute won't harm Ukraine

European PravdaFriday, 24 March 2023, 22:05
Ukraine's Foreign Minister says ratifying the Rome Statute won't harm Ukraine

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, spoke out in favour of Ukraine ratifying the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the International Criminal Court.

Source: Kuleba, during an Instagram interview with Vadym Karpiak, a Ukrainian journalist

Quote from Kuleba: "We definitely have to ratify [the Rome Statute]. All these conjectures that it will somehow inflict damage on Ukraine itself are merely prejudices." 

Advertisement:

Details: Kuleba stressed that Ukraine "fully recognises the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court", even without having ratified the Rome Statute as of yet.

"And this is something we must bear in mind. Because anyone who says that our failure to ratify the statute is an obstacle to Ukraine’s cooperation with the ICC is lying," he added.

Background: On 17 March 2023, Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Affairs.

There are 123 states parties to the Rome Statute, including [many] South American states and about half of African states. They are required to abide by the warrants issued by the ICC. China, India, Belarus, Turkey, and Kazakhstan, amongst others, have not signed or ratified the statute. Russia, along with the United States, signed the statute, but later withdrew its signature.

Ukraine is not yet a party to the Rome Statute, the international agreement on the basis of which the International Criminal Court was established and operates, but it has granted the ICC permission to investigate crimes on its territory. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
All News
Advertisement: