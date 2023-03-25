Kherson City Council calls on hromada residents to evacuate

Residents of the Kherson hromada are being urged to evacuate due to constant Russian shelling [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town or village and its adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Kherson City Military Administration

Quote: "Russian troops continue to terrorise our hromada. The settlements near the Dnipro river are suffering the most.

Due to constant attacks, it is almost impossible to ensure stable heating and water supply there.

The best option to protect yourself and your loved ones is to evacuate to safer regions."

Details: Kherson City Military Administration reported details about evacuation possibilities. In particular, people can use buses and trains to go to safer regions from the Kherson hromada.

Background: The Russian occupiers again attacked the city of Kherson on Friday, 24 March: two men crossing the Dnipro floodplains were wounded, and one of them died.

