More than fifty units of Russian equipment destroyed in one day

Ukrainian defenders destroyed 19 Russian tankers, 11 armoured vehicles and 9 MLRS in just one day.

Source: General Staff

Details: Total approximate losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 25 March 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 169,890 (+720) military personnel

3,580 (+6) tanks

6,932 (+11) armoured fighting vehicles

2623 (+7) artillery systems

520 (+9) multiple-launch rocket systems

276 (+0) air defence systems

305 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

291 (+1) helicopters

2,214 (+6) operational-tactical level UAVs

911 (+0) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships and boats

5483 (+19) vehicles and tankers

279 (+2) other vehicles and equipment

The data is being updated.

