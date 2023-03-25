All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


More than fifty units of Russian equipment destroyed in one day

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 25 March 2023, 09:05
More than fifty units of Russian equipment destroyed in one day

Ukrainian defenders destroyed 19 Russian tankers, 11 armoured vehicles and 9 MLRS in just one day.

Source: General Staff

Details: Total approximate losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 25 March 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 169,890 (+720) military personnel
  • 3,580 (+6) tanks
  • 6,932 (+11) armoured fighting vehicles 
  • 2623 (+7) artillery systems 
  • 520 (+9) multiple-launch rocket systems 
  • 276 (+0) air defence systems 
  • 305 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 291 (+1) helicopters
  • 2,214 (+6) operational-tactical level UAVs 
  • 911 (+0) cruise missiles 
  • 18 (+0) ships and boats
  • 5483 (+19) vehicles and tankers 
  • 279 (+2) other vehicles and equipment

The data is being updated.

 Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Kremlin predicts long hybrid war, so Russians should "unite around Putin"

Russian-linked church explains how it might be able to remain in Kyiv Monastery of the Caves despite eviction order

Russian-linked church appeals eviction from Kyiv Monastery of the Caves

Zelenskyy explains why it is important to win the battle for Bakhmut

Zelenskyy invites Xi Jinping to Ukraine: We are ready to see him here

Pentagon names "main need of Ukrainians" on battlefield

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:18
Ukraine's military destroy boat of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group near Dnipro Islands
14:39
Partisans help Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack three control points and storages of Russia – National Resistance Center
14:38
Russia starts drills with Yars ICBM launch systems with claimed effective range of 11,000 km
14:16
Russian special services used teenagers to "mine" facilities in Ukraine – Security Service of Ukraine
14:07
Total control: Intelligence monitors nuclear weapon deployment in Belarus
13:50
Swedish Foreign Affairs Ministry summons Russian ambassador after NATO accession threats
13:49
Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Trump's likely rival, to visit Ukraine
13:45
IAEA Director General Grossi arrives at occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
13:43
Ukrainian Defence Minister tweets video of Marder vehicles in Ukraine and drives one of them himself
13:33
Medvedchuk-linked organisation illegally using Ukrainska Pravda brand – Chesno Movement
All News