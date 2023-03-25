All Sections
More than fifty units of Russian equipment destroyed in one day

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 25 March 2023, 08:05
Ukrainian defenders destroyed 19 Russian tankers, 11 armoured vehicles and 9 MLRS in just one day.

Source: General Staff

Details: Total approximate losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 25 March 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 169,890 (+720) military personnel
  • 3,580 (+6) tanks
  • 6,932 (+11) armoured fighting vehicles 
  • 2623 (+7) artillery systems 
  • 520 (+9) multiple-launch rocket systems 
  • 276 (+0) air defence systems 
  • 305 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 291 (+1) helicopters
  • 2,214 (+6) operational-tactical level UAVs 
  • 911 (+0) cruise missiles 
  • 18 (+0) ships and boats
  • 5483 (+19) vehicles and tankers 
  • 279 (+2) other vehicles and equipment

The data is being updated.

Advertisement: