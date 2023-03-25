More than fifty units of Russian equipment destroyed in one day
Saturday, 25 March 2023, 09:05
Ukrainian defenders destroyed 19 Russian tankers, 11 armoured vehicles and 9 MLRS in just one day.
Source: General Staff
Details: Total approximate losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 25 March 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 169,890 (+720) military personnel
- 3,580 (+6) tanks
- 6,932 (+11) armoured fighting vehicles
- 2623 (+7) artillery systems
- 520 (+9) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 276 (+0) air defence systems
- 305 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 291 (+1) helicopters
- 2,214 (+6) operational-tactical level UAVs
- 911 (+0) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships and boats
- 5483 (+19) vehicles and tankers
- 279 (+2) other vehicles and equipment
The data is being updated.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!