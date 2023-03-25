All Sections
Russia wants to look for countries that refuse to cooperate with court in Hague

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 25 March 2023, 09:51
Russia wants to look for countries that refuse to cooperate with court in Hague

Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin has suggested banning the ICC from Russia and introducing penalties for assisting the organisation. The country will also look for allies who will refuse the court in The Hague.

Source: Volodin on Telegram

Quote from Volodin: "It is necessary to develop amendments to the legislation prohibiting any activity of the ICC on the territory of our country, as well as to provide for responsibility for assisting and supporting the ICC.

It is essential to organise work on concluding bilateral agreements with friendly countries that provide for mutual refusal to cooperate and assist the ICC.

The Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Federation should have the right to take any action to protect our citizens in the event that international structures make decisions that contradict the norms of the Russian Constitution."

Background:
On 17 March, the Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, who is the Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights. 

All member states of the International Criminal Court are now legally obliged to detain and bring Putin to trial. 

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the issuance of an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin by the International Criminal Court a pivotal point.

