Russian warships were near Nord Stream gas pipelines few days before explosions

European PravdaSaturday, 25 March 2023, 10:26

Russian warships were present in the area of Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines a few days before the blasts occurred there.

Source: German news outlet t-online, citing information from security services and open data

Details: The website believes the ship grouping had the necessary equipment to plant explosive devices.

Explosions damaged German-Russian gas pipelines at the bottom of the Baltic Sea on 26 September. According to t-online, satellite images show that at least three suspicious ships left the Russian naval base in Kaliningrad on the night of 21 September.

Three other Russian Navy ships could have accompanied the operation and provided military protection. The Russian Ministry of Defence said that the Soobrazitelny corvette and the Yaroslav Mudry frigate were escorting the convoy of ships for training purposes.

Quote: "Experts have suspected that mini-submarines could have initially placed explosive charges on the pipelines. If it were confirmed that the SS-750 was at the scene, the Russian Navy would now be the main suspect," the portal notes.

Details: Sweden had previously suspected sabotage in the incident, as the explosive residue was found. However, it is still unclear who is behind the blasts.

Background: On the eve of the event, The Times reported that Danish and Swedish warships also passed near the area in the Baltic Sea in September 2022, where explosions on Russian gas pipelines soon occurred.

Earlier, The New York Times published an article, citing their sources and data from the intelligence community. It suggests that alleged non-governmental groups, which could include Russians and Ukrainians, could have been behind the explosion of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that his country was not involved in the explosions in September 2022 on the Russian Nord Stream gas pipeline branches and suggested analysing which actors could have been behind such an information injection.

