Zelenskyy denies Ukraine's involvement in Nord Stream explosions

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has denied that Ukraine had any involvement in the explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines and suggested that this story is being put about to slow down the supply of assistance to Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin in Kyiv, as reported by Ukrinform news agency

Quote: "As for the Nord Stream[s], we have nothing to do with it… [These reports are being spread - ed.] to slow down assistance to Ukraine. It’s quite simple.

I think it is very dangerous that some independent media outlets, which I have always had great respect for, are taking such steps. I believe this is wrong: it only plays into the hands of the Russian Federation. Or there are other business groups that have an interest in tough sanctions not being imposed, because their business is suffering, and these groups are not necessarily only in Russian territory."

Details: Zelensky emphasised that Ukraine is now fighting not only against Russia, but also against "people who see nothing but money", whose business is suffering due to the decrease in trade with the terrorist state, etc.

The head of state also said there are also other countries that are helping Russia bypass sanctions.

Quote: "On the one hand, they support Ukraine and our sovereignty; they even supply things to Ukraine; yes, you know, they have helped conditionally, as they say, for show. On the other hand, they are circumventing the sanctions, thereby earning tens of billions of dollars, and have increased their trade with the Russian Federation compared to the pre-war period."

More details: According to the president, this is true of many states, even some that are members of the EU or NATO.

Quote: "I would look carefully at this and think about who might find this necessary, for whom such disinformation is necessary. Ukraine definitely did not do this. And that is the most important thing. And who came up with the idea that there are indications [of Ukraine’s involvement], and that perhaps it was even [done] under [a false] flag? It seems ridiculous, to be honest. We are interested in getting weapons supplied, seeing sanctions introduced, and achieving victory."

Late in September 2022, explosions on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines near the island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea triggered a leak in four pipeline sections in the exclusive economic zones of Denmark and Sweden.

The investigation of the sabotage, which involves authorities in Sweden, Germany and Denmark, is ongoing. Many countries tend to believe that Russia initiated the undermining of the "streams". Russia denies any involvement in the accident.

On 7 March, a number of media, in particular, German outlets and The New York Times, reported on the alleged involvement of "pro-Ukrainian groups" in the incident.

The German government has stated that the investigation has yet to yield results.

