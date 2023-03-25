All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: Ukraine cannot start counteroffensive because it lacks weapons

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 25 March 2023, 12:34
Zelenskyy: Ukraine cannot start counteroffensive because it lacks weapons

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine cannot yet start a counteroffensive, which was planned for the spring, because now the defence forces need more weapons.

Source: Zelenskyy, in an interview with a Japanese newspaper Yomiuri, cited by Radio Liberty

Details: Zelenskyy explained that additional support with weaponry supplies, including the ammunition and fighter jets, is pivotal, and therefore the military is waiting for these supplies to arrive from Ukraine's partners.

Advertisement:

The president added that the Russian army launches shells three times more daily than the Ukrainian military.

Note: The desire of the Russian troops to stabilise the front line indicates the return of the Russian Federation to the defensive operational plan after the offensive attempts did not bring convincing results, according to the UK Intelligence.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
All News
Advertisement: