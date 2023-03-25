Zelenskyy: Ukraine cannot start counteroffensive because it lacks weapons

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine cannot yet start a counteroffensive, which was planned for the spring, because now the defence forces need more weapons.

Source: Zelenskyy, in an interview with a Japanese newspaper Yomiuri, cited by Radio Liberty

Details: Zelenskyy explained that additional support with weaponry supplies, including the ammunition and fighter jets, is pivotal, and therefore the military is waiting for these supplies to arrive from Ukraine's partners.

The president added that the Russian army launches shells three times more daily than the Ukrainian military.

Note: The desire of the Russian troops to stabilise the front line indicates the return of the Russian Federation to the defensive operational plan after the offensive attempts did not bring convincing results, according to the UK Intelligence.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!