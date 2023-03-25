All Sections
Russian forces shell humanitarian assistance point in Kherson, injuring civilians

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 25 March 2023, 14:10
On 25 March, Russian forces attacked the southern city of Kherson, hitting a humanitarian assistance point. Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast State Administration, said two civilians have been hospitalised following the attack.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin on Facebook

Quote from Prokudin: "Last night, the Russian army attacked an invincibility centre [a heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts - ed.] in Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, today Russian artillery shelled a humanitarian assistance point in Kherson.

Two civilians were injured in the attack: a 41-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man."

Details: Prokudin said that the two civilians were hospitalised with blast injuries.

Advertisement: