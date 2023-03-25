Russians advance on four fronts, over 50 attacks repelled – General Staff report

The Russians are concentrating their main efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, where more than 50 attacks have been repelled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 25 March

Quote: "The enemy is concentrating their main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts.

Thanks to their professional and coordinated actions, our defenders repelled more than 50 enemy attacks in these areas."

Details: In the last 24 hours, the Russians have carried out 1 missile attack and 23 air strikes, as well as more than 20 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and the civilian infrastructure of populated areas. The likelihood of subsequent missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.

On the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of offensive groups have been detected. Combat training activities for units of the Russian armed forces are ongoing in Belarus. The Russians continue to maintain a military presence in the border areas of Kursk and Belgorod oblasts.

During the last 24 hours, the occupiers have shelled the settlements of Horodyshche in Chernihiv Oblast, Kharkivka, Studenok, Iskryskivshchyna, Vorozhba, Bilopillia and Myropillia in Sumy Oblast, and Chervona Zoria, Veterynarne, Krasne, Vovchansk, Vilcha, Volokhivka, Zemlianky, Ambarne and Kolodiazne in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, over the last 24 hours the Russians have conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in and around Synkivka, Kreminna, Bilohorivka and Vyimka. Artillery shelling has been carried out in and around populated areas, in particular, Dvorichna in Kharkiv Oblast, Kupiansk, Makiivka, Nevske, Dibrova and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, and Vyimka and Vesele in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the occupiers continued their assault on the city of Bakhmut, which is held by Ukrainian forces, as well as in the area of Predtechyne, Donetsk Oblast. They also shelled the settlements of Vasiukivka, Zaliznianske, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Kostiantynivka, Dyliivka and Druzhba.

On the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, Russian forces carried out offensive actions in and around Keramik, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. These were unsuccessful. Settlements near the contact line, namely Avdiivka, Lastochkyne, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Vuhledar, Vuhledar, Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka and Neskuchne in Donetsk Oblast, suffered numerous attacks.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians continue to conduct defensive actions. They shelled the settlements of Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Luhivske, Mala Tokmachka and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as Beryslav, Burhunka, Antonivka and Belozerka in Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson.

Russian occupiers continue to steal from the population in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast. In particular, in the village of Krasne, Kakhovsky district, there have been many instances of Russian mercenaries stealing trucks and private cars with trailers, which they load up with items looted from local residents.

Over the last 24 hours, the Ukrainian Air Force has carried out 11 strikes on clusters of Russian personnel and military equipment. Units of the Rocket Forces and Artillery hit two command points and three clusters of manpower, weapons and military equipment.

