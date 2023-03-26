All Sections
25,000 people sign petition calling for Mariupol defenders memorial day

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 26 March 2023, 01:57
A petition calling for 20 May to become Mariupol defenders commemoration day has garnered more than 25,000 signatures in two days.

Source: website of the President of Ukraine

Details: The petition appeared on the president's website on 23 March. It was started by Kateryna Prokopenko, the wife of Denys Prokopenko, commander of the Azov Regiment and  Hero of Ukraine.

Over 25,000 people signed the petition in two days. Now Volodymyr Zelenskyy has to consider it.

The petition states that "the battle for Mariupol has become a symbol of invincibility for Ukrainians", and that the bravery of the Mariupol defenders enabled Ukraine to "tie in a large group of enemy forces in the south of the country" and "prevent the enemy from fully developing gains in other parts of the front".

The creator of the petition emphasises that the hundreds of dead, wounded and captured soldiers have proven with their faithful actions that they deserve a memorial day.

Background: It was on 20 May that thousands of Azovstal defenders left the bombarded steelworks after being ordered by high command to save their lives. The defenders of Mariupol were later taken prisoner by the Russians.

