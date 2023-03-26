Residents of Berdiansk forced to obtain passes to move around occupied territories – General Staff

The Russian invaders obliged the residents of the city of Berdiansk to obtain passes giving them the right to move around the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "The so-called administration of the occupiers issued an order to residents to obtain passes from the city commandant's office by 1 April to have the right to move around the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast."

Advertisement:

Details: It is noted that the passes will be available for those who successfully complete the filtration.

The General Staff has also said that passes will be issued separately for people and vehicles.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!