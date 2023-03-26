Over 170,000 Russian occupiers killed in Ukraine

Russia has lost more than 170,000 of its soldiers in the war against Ukraine, 660 of them being killed over the last day only.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Total approximate losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 26 March 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 170,550 (+660) military personnel

3,595 (+15) tanks

6,947 (+15) armoured fighting vehicles

2,631 (+8) artillery systems

522 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems

277 (+1) air defence systems

305 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

291 (+0) helicopters

2,216 (+2) operational-tactical level UAVs

911 (+0) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships and boats

5,486 (+3) vehicles and tankers

282 (+3) other vehicles and equipment

The data is being updated.

