Over 170,000 Russian occupiers killed in Ukraine
Sunday, 26 March 2023, 09:24
Russia has lost more than 170,000 of its soldiers in the war against Ukraine, 660 of them being killed over the last day only.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: Total approximate losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 26 March 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 170,550 (+660) military personnel
- 3,595 (+15) tanks
- 6,947 (+15) armoured fighting vehicles
- 2,631 (+8) artillery systems
- 522 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 277 (+1) air defence systems
- 305 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 291 (+0) helicopters
- 2,216 (+2) operational-tactical level UAVs
- 911 (+0) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships and boats
- 5,486 (+3) vehicles and tankers
- 282 (+3) other vehicles and equipment
The data is being updated.
